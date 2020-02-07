AT&T CEO talks 'Friends' reunion, Elliott intervention

AT&T (T N/A ) chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson appears on CNBC's Squawk Box and says he thinks "HBO Max will be one of the most exciting streaming products in the market."

On rumors that WarnerMedia is nearing a deal for a Friends reunion: "I read that too. We didn't announce that. We own all of the rights for Friends and Big Bang Theory, so those will obviously be stalwarts on our streaming platform in May."

Stephenson says Elliott Management's AT&T intervention was "an intense period," but the company agreed with the highlighted areas of opportunity and was "way down the path of executing."

On the race for 5G development: "We need to innovate our way out of this competitive quagmire."