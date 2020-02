Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 9 - 15 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (2/10): Global NASH Congress, London (2 days).

WORLDSymposium, Orlando, FL (4 days). REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX): Phase 1/2 data on RGX-121 in MPS II. Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX): Pegunigalsidase alfa in Fabry disease. AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO): Updated data in Fabry programs. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD): One oral presentation and nine posters on development programs for lysosomal disorders.

WEDNESDAY (2/12): European Crohn's and Colitis Organization Annual Congress, Vienna (4 days). Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX): Preclinical data on PN-943.

THURSDAY (2/13): ASCO GU Cancers Symposium, San Francisco (3 days). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Five abstracts on Erleada, three on niraparib and three on Balversa. Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV): Phase 2 onvansertib data in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): Phase 1b data on cabozantinib + atezolizumab in solid tumors. Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS): Phase 1 data on ADXS-PSA and Keytruda in castration-resistant prostate cancer. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS): Phase 1b/2 data on CPI-444 in solid tumors.