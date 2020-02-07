ArcelorMittal, commissioners extend talks on Ilva plant - Reuters

ArcelorMittal (MT N/A ) and commissioners of the Ilva steelworks in Italy have agreed to extend talks to the end of the month after making progress towards a possible deal to buy the plant, Reuters reports, citing a lawyer for the company.

ArcelorMittal had tried to walk away from a 2018 deal after parliament scrapped a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks during a clean-up of the heavily polluting factory.

A Milan court was scheduled to discuss today a government bid to stop the company's withdrawal from the plant, but the hearing has been postponed to March 6 to allow time for the two parties reach a final deal, according to the report.