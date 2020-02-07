Umicore reports 2019 profit beat on converters, recycling

Umicore shares (OTCPK:UMICF) closed 8.9% lower on Euronext Brussels, as earnings miss at one of its key divisions overshadowed a better-than-expected overall operating profit for 2019.

The company cited strong performance of its catalytic converter and recycling units as it reported recurring EBIT of €509M, exceeding company-provided consensus of €485.5M.

However, a 29% drop in recurring EBIT for its energy and surface technologies division, fell short of analysts’ expectations, on temporary market slowdown, lower metal prices and higher depreciation charges of new investments.

Umicore did not provide specific 2020 targets, but said it expects increase in its revenues and earnings.

