Take-Two downgraded on murky game slate

Bernstein (Outperform) reduces its Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) target from $151 to $137, assuming there won't be a AAA game release in CY20.

Analyst Todd Juenger says that "angst among TTWO investors has been high for the past several weeks, rising to a fever pitch on the announcement of Dan Houser’s departure."

Stephens (Equal-Weight, $110 target) notes the "uncharacteristically choppy quarter" with the results and outlooks of several titles missing expectations.

Analyst Jeff Cohen thinks shares will feel pressure from the lowered NBA and Borderlands outlooks and the "lack of clarity" around the FY21 release slate.

Yesterday, Take-Two reported top and bottom-line misses for its key holiday quarter.