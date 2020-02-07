Yields head lower despite strong economic numbers

This morning's employment report for January showed a well-larger than expected jobs gain of 225K. The unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 3.6%, but that came alongside a sizable move higher in the labor force participation rate.

Cornoavirus worry, however, continues to build. Among the items: A stall in the China property market, Burberry saying the impact is worse than that of the Hong Kong protests, Canada Goose slashing guidance, Foxconn delaying the reopening of its Shenzhen facility, and cruise ship troubles.

The major averages are down about 0.5% in early action, and oil is threatening to slip below the $50 per barrel level.