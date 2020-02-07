Overbought stock market pauses after this week's rally

Stocks pull back from big weekly gains despite strong January employment data; Dow and Nasdaq both -0.5% , S&P 500 -0.4% .

The headline non-farm payrolls figure came in at a much stronger than expected 225K, but investors seem ready to consolidate their holdings with the S&P up 3.7% this week.

Major European markets also are taking a breather, sending Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P sectors trades lower in the early going, with energy ( -1.2% ) and materials ( -1% ) leading the retreat, while the rate-sensitive utilities sector ( +0.2% ) is up.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving the two-year yield down by 3 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.58%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.50.