Overbought stock market pauses after this week's rally

Stocks pull back from big weekly gains despite strong January employment data; Dow and Nasdaq both -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.4%.
The headline non-farm payrolls figure came in at a much stronger than expected 225K, but investors seem ready to consolidate their holdings with the S&P up 3.7% this week.
Major European markets also are taking a breather, sending Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and France's CAC -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3%.
In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P sectors trades lower in the early going, with energy (-1.2%) and materials (-1%) leading the retreat, while the rate-sensitive utilities sector (+0.2%) is up.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving the two-year yield down by 3 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.58%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.50.
WTI crude oil -1.4% to $50.22/bbl.