Upland Software acquires Localytics for $67.7M

Upland Software (UPLD +0.8% ) announces acquisition of Localytics, a leading provider of mobile app personalization and analytics solutions, for $67.7M in cash.

Company says Technology from Localytics’ mobile app marketing solution will be used to expand to more consumer touchpoints and upgrade the profound insights about consumer behavior and preferences that Upland’s CXM customers receive today.

This acquisition adds ~$20M in annualized revenues and will be immediately accretive to Upland's Adj. EBITDA per share.

Provides business outlook for 1Q20: expects total revenue to be in the range of $62.8M to $65.8M; and Adj. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $23.1M to $24.5M, for an Adj. EBITDA margin of 37% at the mid-point.

Provides business outlook FY20: expects reported total revenue to be between $269.5M and $281.5M; and Adj. EBITDA is expected to be between $99.2M and $104.8M, for an Adj. EBITDA margin of roughly 37% at the midpoint.