Exponent reports weak margins for Q4

Exponent (EXPO +0.8% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 19.5% Y/Y to $110.11M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $102.2M (+19.5% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $7.9M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 970 bps to 19.4% & EBITDA margin declined 29 bps to 24.3%.

In a separate press release today, the company announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 to be distributed on March 27, 2020.

Year to date, Exponent distributed $34M in dividends, repurchased $22M of common stock.

The Company ended the year with $232M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook 2020: Expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid-single digits Y/Y and EBITDA margin to expand ~25-50 bps Y/Y.

