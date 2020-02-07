Zendesk targets raised after 'solid' results

Wells Fargo (Overweight) raises its Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) target by $10 to $110 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm cites the "solid" results and the FY20 outlook "as biased upward, particularly in the context of the higher-than-expected go-to-market spending."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $107 PT) says the "first look at 2020" suggests a sustainable 30%+ growth trajectory "with upside to numbers through the year."

More action: RBC maintains an Outperform rating on Zendesk and raises the target from $100 to $115.