January jobs report isn't a 'breakout to the upside', economists say

Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP, doesn't see the stronger-than-expected January job gains as "breakout to the upside."

He points out that 44K increase in construction jobs and 72K new jobs in education and health aren't going to be repeated in February.

Societe Generale's head of U.S. Rates Strategy, Subadra Rajappa calls it "a steady as she goes number," adding "broadly speaking, this doesn't really change the outlook on employment."

But Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at Center on Budget and former chief economic adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, says it appears job growth has been accelerating in recent months.

Over the past year, job gains averaged 171K per month, but in the past three months the average has accelerated to 211K per month, he writes on Twitter.

"Manufacturing still a clear weak sector" with jobs down 12K last month, Bernstein said.

“Weekly hours worked remain worryingly low,” said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, told CNBC. “That is a problem because many workers are struggling to find jobs that will schedule them to work enough hours so they can make ends meet."

It could also signal that employers are worried that demand for goods and services weaken in coming months, she said.