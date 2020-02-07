Not appropriate to compare energy stocks to tobacco, Chevron CEO says

Chevron (CVX -0.6% ) Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth says comparing the oil and gas industry to tobacco is "not appropriate" given the role energy plays in society.

"The reality is the world runs on the energy system that we have today," Wirth tells CNBC. "The comparison to tobacco is not an appropriate one at all. If tobacco use were ceased today, I think the world would be just fine. If we ceased use of all hydrocarbon products today, the world would not be fine."

Refuting recent comments from CNBC's Jim Cramer that he is "done with fossil fuels," Wirth says the sector will recover and the stocks eventually will head higher.

On his own company, Wirth says Chevron is focused on capital discipline, and that the company has sized its operations to compete across a range of oil prices.

"We really invest for the long term, so we don’t swing our activities around until we see a long-term change. We've built our company for the kind of environment we see today," Wirth says.