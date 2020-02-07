SB Financial announces extension of share repurchase program

SB Financial (SBFG +2.9% ) announces extension of its share repurchase program through December 31, 2020, with ~190,000 remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the program.

The share repurchase program, under which Company was authorized to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares was originally announced on June 21, 2019, and expired in December 2019, under this a total of ~210,000 common shares of the have been purchased to date.

The repurchased shares will be held as Treasury shares and will be available for general corporate purposes.