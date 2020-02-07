Wynn Resorts expected to bounce back strong

Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.4% ) is seen by analysts as being in solid shape for the back half of the year when presumably anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak will be over.

Roth Capital's David Bain: "While nobody can predict where the Coronavirus ends, history suggests a buying opportunity is framed - SARS, H1N1, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, MERS, Ebola, etc., have all shown to be temporary detractors. Of note, WYNN cited its $2.4b cash position (including $1.8b in Wynn Macau) and total company-wide revolver capacity of $1.25b (solid liquidity)."

Union Gaming's John DeCree: "We continue to believe this is a transitory issue and expect economic stimulus, low interest rates, and pent up consumer demand to be key drivers in 2H20 for Macau overall."

Nomura Instinet's Harry Curtis: "When the casinos are permitted to reopen, like the post President Xi visit, pent-up demand should be strong and WYNN should resume its $4mn/day pace of EBITDA."

Roth Capital and Nomura keep a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, while Union Gaming is at Neutral but recommends shares of Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY) amid the share price weakness.

Previously: Wynn Resorts -3% after EBITDA miss (Feb. 6)

Previously: Wynn Resorts confident on post-virus recovery (Feb. 7)