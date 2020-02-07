National Oilwell Varco +10% after Q4 results

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +9.6% ) pops to impressive early gains after reporting a Q4 net loss of $385M, which included $537M in charges.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled $288M, or 12.6% of sales, increasing from $262M in Q3 and $279M in the year-ago quarter, with sequential gains in all three of the company's operating segments.

Adjusted EBITDA in Wellbore Technologies rose 8% Q/Q to $143M, or 18.7% of sales, while revenue in the unit fell 4% Q/Q to $764M, the result of lower drilling activity levels in North America that more than offset improving conditions in international and offshore markets.

Completion & Production Solutions scored a 17% Q/Q increase in adjusted EBITDA to $96M and a 10% Q/Q revenue rise to $799M; backlog for capital equipment orders totaled $1.3B at year-end 2019.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 7% Q/Q to $112M in the Rig Technologies segment while revenues jumped 17% Q/Q to $759M, helped by increases in land rig deliveries and improved progress on offshore equipment projects; at year-end 2019, backlog for capital equipment orders in the segment was $3B.