Turkish lira weakens past key 6-per-dollar level

The Turkish lira falls 0.6% against the U.S. dollar as a stronger-than-expected January U.S. jobs report bolstered the greenback against emerging-market currencies.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) slides 2.1%.
The lira breached the 6.00 per U.S. dollar level for the first time since late May, marking a key level that state banks had been defending.
State lenders have sold more than $2B dollars to bolster the lira this week, Bloomberg reports, citing three traders with knowledge of the matter. Those sales have helped the lira combat faltering currencies across emerging markets.
