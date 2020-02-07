Turkish lira weakens past key 6-per-dollar level

The Turkish lira falls 0.6% against the U.S. dollar as a stronger-than-expected January U.S. jobs report bolstered the greenback against emerging-market currencies.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) slides 2.1% .

The lira breached the 6.00 per U.S. dollar level for the first time since late May, marking a key level that state banks had been defending.

State lenders have sold more than $2B dollars to bolster the lira this week, Bloomberg reports, citing three traders with knowledge of the matter. Those sales have helped the lira combat faltering currencies across emerging markets.