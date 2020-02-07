Syanptics raised on forecast, margin strength

JPMorgan upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Underweight to Neutral and raises the target from $52 to $71 after yesterday's upside earnings report.

Analyst Paul Chung notes that gross and operating margins hit multiyear highs and says the Q3 outlook suggests sustainable momentum.

Chung sees the sale of the low-margin TDDI LCD business and a potential ramp in higher-margin OLED DDIC in early 2021.

Susquehanna (Neutral) says SYNA's beat-and-raise was largely driven by stronger than expected iPhone sales.

Analyst Christopher Rolland thinks commentary around the demand strength will continue into the March quarter could signal a launch/win in the iPhone SE successor.