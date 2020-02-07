Sunny days lift restaurant sales in January

U.S. restaurant sales reached the highest sales growth in four years at 2.3% in January, according to Black Box Intelligence.

Historically warm weather in parts of the U.S. is being attributed to helping sales. Higher pricing and average ticket also helped offset a 0.7% drop in comparable traffic during the month. The best performing segments based on sales growth were upscale casual, fine dining and casual dining.

Black Box Intelligence says keeping restaurants fully staffed remains one of the top concerns of operators at the start of the new year.

The top-performing restaurant stocks for the first five weeks of the year are Noodles +44%, Habit Restaurants +34% (after Yum buyout) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) +26%. The biggest laggards are Carrols Restaurant Group -31%, RCI Hospitality -12% and Kura Sushi USA -11%.

