Shell to buy operating stakes in three oil blocks offshore Colombia

Ecopetrol (EC -0.3% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.5% ) will team up to develop three blocks in the Caribbean, the Colombian state-owned oil company says.

Under the deal, Shell will acquire a 50% operating stake in the Fuerte Sur, Purple Angel and COL-5 blocks in the deepwater Colombian Caribbean Sea; financial terms are not disclosed.

The blocks cover a recent gas discovery, and Ecopetrol says the two companies plan to drill a new appraisal well near the end of 2021.

Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon said Shell's deepwater experience will help in verifying the production capacity of the reservoirs and their potential for future development.