Kudlow sees no signs U.S. economy is nearing end of the cycle

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the January jobs report is a "blowout number," the U.S. economy is "fundamentally sound," and he doesn't see any evidence that "we're coming to the end of the cycle," according to interviews on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Network.

Still, he "wouldn't mind" some bolder moves from the Fed.

President Trump, pointing to negative rates overseas, has consistently pushed for lower rates and another round of quantitative easing.

Kudlow also spoke about Trump's earlier phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed that, though the coronavirus may slow China's purchases of U.S. exports, it will be "made up" before the end of the year, he said.

Xi reassured Trump that China will achieve the two-year purchase targets for U.S. exports outlined under the phase one trade deal.

