Professional Holding prices initial public offering

Professional Holding (OTCPK:PFHD) has priced its initial public offering of 3.1M shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, at $18.50 per share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 465K shares.

The Company’s Class A Common Stock is expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to support its continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, to repay all or a portion of the outstanding principal and accrued interest under its secured revolving line of credit with Valley National Bank, N.A., and for general corporate purposes.

The Company may also use a portion of the proceeds to cover cash expenditures in connection with the Company’s pending acquisition of Marquis Bancorp, Inc. and to fund acquisitions of other institutions or branches or other assets of other institutions, although the Company does not have any present plans to make any new acquisitions.