Ericsson withdraws from MWC on coronavirus worries

Ericsson (ERIC +4.5% ) has pulled out of Mobile World Congress Barcelona, telecom's biggest annual event, citing the coronavirus outbreak and that health and safety of employees and customers "cannot be ensured."

"Ericsson appreciates that GSMA have done everything they can to control the risk," the company says in a statement. "However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall each day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors."

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our highest priority. This is not a decision we have taken lightly," says CEO Börje Ekholm.

The company will instead run "Ericsson Unboxed" events to take its demos and content to local markets.