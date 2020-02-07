Canada readies Alberta aid package as Frontier deadline nears - Reuters

Canada's government is preparing an aid package for Alberta if it decides to block Teck Resources' (TECK -2.5% ) Frontier oil sands project that could create thousands of jobs, Reuters reports.

Options under consideration in the aid package, to be featured in the upcoming budget, reportedly include a cash injection to help clean up thousands of inactive oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupt companies.

"We do not view a decision on Frontier as something to be traded away... [it] deserves to be approved on its merits," says a spokesperson for Alberta Premier Kenney.

The Trudeau government is expected to decide by the end of this month on the fate of the C$20.6B (US$15.7B) project which has sparked opposition over climate and wildlife concerns.