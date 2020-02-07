The euro is approaching record-low levels vs. the Swiss franc

The Swiss National Bank made big news a few years back when it pegged the value of the franc (NYSEARCA:FXF) to the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), and then made even bigger news (and fortunes for some currency traders) a couple of years later when it let the peg go, and the euro plunged about 10 big numbers in minutes.

Since then, the SNB has mostly refrained from intervening. While the euro did eventually manage to rally back to the 1.20 level after the dropping of the peg, it's been in steady decline since 2018. And with new ECB chief Christine Lagarde pledging easy policy forever, it's hard to see why the bear market won't continue.

It's currently taking CHF1.07 to buy a euro, pretty close to the record-low level. The SNB already has its benchmark rate at -0.75%, so it's hard to see how more rate cuts might help. Might another peg be in order?