Uber ready to join FANG after earnings - RBC

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney reiterates his view that Uber (UBER +7.9% ) should join the FANG stocks after yesterday's earnings and EBITDA profitability guidance.

Mahaney praises the performance improvement for Uber's rideshare business, which comes as the industry becomes more "rational" and less about a race to the bottom with promotions and price cuts.

Uber remains Mahaney's top large-cap internet pick. He reiterates an Outperform rating and lowers the target from $64 to $59, which is still an upside of more than 50%.

MKM Partners upgrades Uber from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $34 to $45.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni sees the "light at the end of this tunnel" that investors have valued "as if it is going out of business."

The analyst cites incremental margins on Rides revenue upside as accelerating the "pathway to profitability," and he sees the trend as sustainable in the near-term.