Coronavirus cases inch up in U.S. but still very light

In today's update from the CDC, the total number of potential coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 337. Specimens tested to date include 12 positives, 225 negatives and 100 pending.

Two days ago, the total was 293 (11 positives, 206 negatives and 76 pending).

Selected tickers: THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, KMED, XLV, CODX, NNVC, REGN, GILD, GSK, JNJ, NVAX, LAKE, AHPI, APT

Update: At a news conference today, an official speaking for the Trump administration's coronavirus taskforce stated that two of the 12 confirmed positive cases in the U.S. to date occurred in people who had not recently visited China (both were spousal contacts of people who had traveled there). The risk to Americans has not changed from last week, remaining low. The CDC's test for 2019-nCoV can be ordered by qualified laboratories and institutions. This week, the State Department helped deliver 17.8 tons of relief supplies to Hubei province. About 4,000 air travelers/day are being screened.