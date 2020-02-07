Lithium Americas to give up control of Argentina project

"We see Nevada as a better place to put our money," Lithium Americas (LAC +1.8% ) CEO Jon Evans says as China's Ganfeng Lithium will take control of a lithium project the two companies have been developing in Argentina.

Ganfeng will pay $16M to increase its stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz project to 51%, while Lithium Americas will retain a 49% stake and receive an additional $40M in cash.

The move helps Lithium Americas lower its debt and reduce its exposure to Argentina, which has been smacked by a steep recession and surging inflation.

Lithium Americas plans to start building the $400M Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada next year after U.S. regulators last month moved closer toward approving the project and could issue permits as soon as next January.