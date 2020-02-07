Ubiquiti slides amid revenue shortfall

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has tumbled 16.7% after its Q2 revenues missed low estimates and the company fell short of profit expectations.

Shares have reached their lowest point since early November, before an earnings beat then spiked the price.

Revenue rose only fractionally, to $308.3M; they were down 4.6% from the prior quarter.

Net income, meanwhile, fell 4% to $91.4M.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis rose to 47.1% from 45.6%, thanks to favorable changes in product mix.

Revenue breakout: Service provider technology, $97.7M (down 13.7%); Enterprise Technology, $210.6M (up 8.5%).

