Gorman-Rupp slips 6% post Q4 results miss

Gorman-Rupp (GRC -6.7% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 9% Y/Y to $93.69M; and incoming orders increase of 2.7% Y/Y.

Domestic sales decreased 10.3% Y/Y and international sales decreased 6.3% Y/Y to $30.4M.

Company says sales decline in 2019 was primarily the result of uncertainty in international markets along with a slowdown in capital spending for the oil and gas marketplace.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 134 bps to 27.1%; and operating margin improved y 36 bps to 10.7%.

SG&A expenses were $15.33M (-3.3% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 16.4% up by 100 bps.

Backlog of orders was $105M (-7.7% Y/Y) as of December 31, 2019.

Capital expenditures for FY19 were $10.9M; and for FY20 are planned to be in the range of $15M-$18M.

