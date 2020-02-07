Good news/bad news: Jobs growth continues, construction spending falters

Overall, the economic data point toward the brighter side as the January jobs report extends the narrative of a solid labor market already relayed by the ADP job report on Wednesday and initial jobless claims. The services sector continued strong in January, as seen by ISM and PMI indexes, while manufacturing also showed gains. Among this week's weaker reports — construction spending, a widening trade deficit, and anemic Q4 productivity growth. Stronger-than-expected: January nonfarm payrolls, up 225K, flew past the 160K consensus and strengthened from +147K in December; economists says don't expect a repeat in February.

ADP's January job report tells a similar story, showing 291K growth in jobs vs. +154K consensus and +199K in December. Initial jobless claims fell 15K to 202K in the past week, fewer than the 215K consensus. January ISM non-manufacturing index of 55.5 came in stronger than the 55.2 consensus and improved from 54.9 in December as business activity and new orders more than offset a lower employment index. January's PMI services index also beat the average estimate, clocking in at 53.4 vs. 53.2 consensus and 52.8 in December. January ISM manufacturing index improved to 50.9 vs. 47.2 in December and beat the 48.7 consensus as new orders, production, and prices paid rose; supplier deliveries was the only category the declined M/M. January's U.S. PMI manufacturing index exceeded expectations by a smaller margin, 51.9 vs. 51.7 consensus; the reading fell from 52.4 in December. Factory orders ended 2019 on a high note — pulling up 1.8% in December, exceeding +1.3% consensus, and reversing the 1.2% decline in November.

Weaker-than-expected: Though still near 50-year lows, the unemployment rate in January ticked up to 3.6% vs. 3.5% in December and against the 3.5% consensus.

Continuous jobless claims rose 48K, more than expected, to 1.751M vs. 1.720M consensus. January's PMI services composite reading of 52.7 lagged the 53.3 consensus and was unchanged from the December print. Construction spending, -0.2% M/M to $1,327.7B in December, trailed the consensus of +0.5% and reversed course from the 0.7% rise in November. December wholesale inventories fell 0.1% to $674.5B, whereas no change was expected and reversing the 0.1% rise in November; sales fell 0.7% to $494.4B. The international trade deficit in December increased to $48.9B, wider than the $48.2B consensus, and wider than the $43.7B deficit in November; imports swelled 2.7% M/M to $258.5B as exports increased only 0.8% to $209.6B. Q4 productivity rose 1.4%, just shy of the 1.5% improvement expected, compares with prior estimate of -0.2%; unit labor costs, up 1.4%, missed the 1.5% consensus and slowed from the previous +2.5% estimate.