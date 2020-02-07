BlackRock slashes stake in Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy (BTU -4.8% ) slides as BlackRock (BLK -0.1% ) discloses it has cut its stake in the top U.S. coal miner to ~5%.

The move follows BlackRock's announcement last month that it would make climate change "a defining factor" in its strategy, a plan that includes exiting both debt and equity investments in thermal coal companies in its $1.8T active portfolios.

Peabody's shares are down more than 70% in the past year as the coal industry faces slumping prices and weakening demand from utilities.