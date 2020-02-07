Hub Group +7.3% post Q4 results

Hub Group (HUBG +7.3% ) reports Q4 revenue decline of 11.7% Y/Y to $900.7M.

Intermodal revenue decreased 9% Y/Y to $548M due primarily to an 11% decline in volume.

Truck brokerage revenue declined 29% Y/Y to $100M; Contractual truckload volume represented 92% of total truckload volume compared 84% Y/Y.

Logistics revenue declined 6% Y/Y to $183M.

Dedicated revenue decreased 12% Y/Y to $70M, due to the impact of lost business, partially offset by growth with new accounts.

Gross margin increased 40 bps to 14%; Operating margin declined 40 bps to 4.3%.

Capex totalled $39.2M, primarily for tractors, containers, technology investments and construction of new office building on Oak Brook, IL campus.

Cash and equivalents of $169M & Total debt outstanding of $186.9M.

2020 Outlook: Expects low to mid-single digit percentage revenue growth; Gross margin 13.5-13.9%; Capex $115-120M; EPS $3.39-3.60 & effective tax rate of 24-25%.

