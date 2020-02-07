KKR is fashioning $8B bid for Coty beauty division - Sky News

KKR (KKR -0.6% ) is working with bankers to arrange a $8B bid for Coty's (COTY +0.1% ) professional beauty products division, including hair-care brands Clairol, GHD, and Wella, Sky News reports, citing City of London sources.

The private-equity giant is seeking to replicate its success with other corporate carve-outs — most notably its €6.8B ($7.5B) acquisition of Unilever's spreads division in 2017, they said.

KKR has hired JPMorgan Chase to work on an offer for the Coty brands for later this year.

