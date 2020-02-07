Twitter -3.5% in pullback after double-digit gain

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is among key communications decliners today, down 3.5% , as many investors take profits from yesterday's double-digit post-earnings gains.

Shares rose 15% (their biggest move in nearly a year) after user growth and revenue topped analyst expectations.

Analysts used the key inflection to update their takes. Susquehanna upgraded Twitter to Positive, from Neutral, pointing to healthy ad results as well as a strong year ahead for events including the Olympics and the 2020 elections. Its $47 price target implies 27% upside.

Moving the other way is Guggenheim, which has downgraded to Neutral from Buy after rechecking valuation. It has a $36 target (now implying 2.9% downside).

And BofA (Buy rating) raised its target to $43 from $39.