Silvercorp -20% as quarterly silver sales volumes remain flat

Silvercorp Metals (SVM -19.3% ) sinks to its lowest levels in three months after missing FQ3 earnings and revenue expectations, as net income fell 27% Y/Y to $6.3M.

The company says a 17% increase in its average realized selling price for silver was offset by respective declines of 21% and 27% in the average realized selling prices for lead and zinc, and a $1.3M foreign exchange loss.

Silvercorp says total ore mined in Q3 increased 1% Y/Y to 262.5K metric tons, and Q3 silver sales of 1.7M oz. were flat Y/Y, lead sales rose 6% to 18.8M lbs. and zinc sales more than doubled to 8.4M lbs.

For FY 2021, the company expects to process 930K-970K metric tons of ore, yielding 6.2M-6.5M oz. of silver, 66.1M-68.5M lbs. of lead and 24.5M-26.7M lbs. of zinc.

Production guidance represents increases of 2%-7% in silver, 2%-5% in lead and 12%-22% in zinc compared to current FY 2020 annual guidance.