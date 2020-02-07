Fed is watching virus effects, flags 'elevated' business debt in report

The Fed is keeping an eye on coronavirus's economic effects, according to its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

The emergence of the new virus "could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," the central bank said in the report.

Regarding markets and financial stability, the Fed calls asset valuations "elevated" and notes that "business debt levels continue to be elevated compared with either business assets or gross domestic product, with the riskiest firms accounting for most of the increase in debt in recent years."

About half of investment-grade debt outstanding is currently in the lowest level of the investment grade range (i.e., BBB), near an all-time high, creating a risk that adverse developments could lead to lots of bond downgrades to junk status.

"Such conditions could trigger investors to sell the downgraded bonds rapidly, increasing market illiquidity and causing outsized downward price pressures," according to the report.

U.S. high-yield corporate bond ETFs: HYG, JNK, HYT, JQC

