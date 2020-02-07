Sell-siders on board with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Q4 & outlook

Takeaways from Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.5% ) Q4 beat yesterday:

Goldman's Terence Flynn (Buy/$79): Solid Q4 and initial guidance for the combined company a "good starting point." Believes EPS guidance for 2021 is "encouraging" but notes that expected EPS in 2022 reflects a "moderated" pace.

Guggenheim's Seamus Fernandez (Neutral): Solid Q4, believes sales growth will be fine as it integrates Celgene. 2020/2021 guidance a relief to investors concerned with Otezla divestment.

JPMorgan's Chris Schott (Overweight/$74): Solid Q4 with no major surprises. Key catalysts this year will be data readouts on Opdivo, BMS-986165 and Celgene pipeline.

Atlantic Securities' Steve Chesney (Overweight/$78): Guidance provided a "comforting" look at near-term top and bottom growth prospects. Multiple pipeline updates could stoke share appreciation.