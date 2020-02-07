New U.S. airline expected to launch late this year

JetBlue (JBLU -0.2% ) founder David Neeleman is reportedly starting a new airline called Breeze Airways to serve mid-size U.S. cities without many direct flights. An application for an airline operating certificate has already been filed with the DOT.

Breeze has leased a fleet of 30 Embraer jets set for delivery starting in May and ordered 60 new Airbus planes that are scheduled for delivery starting in April 2021.

Breeze aims to start flying by the end of the year. The company hasn't disclosed what routes it plans to fly.

The former codename for Neeleman's airline venture was Moxy.