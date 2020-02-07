Trans Mountain expansion costs soar to C$12.6B - report

The cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has skyrocketed 70% to C$12.6B (US$9.5) from a previous estimate of C$7.4B, because of legal delays to the project and accommodations made to indigenous communities along its route, CBC reports.

The total includes C$1.1B spent by previous owner Kinder Morgan but excludes C$4.5B spent by the Trudeau government to buy the pipeline, according to the report.

The spike in cost is said to be due in part to the 2018 Federal Court of Appeal decision that struck down the cabinet's initial approval of the project, because the government had to make several accommodations to indigenous communities along the route and meet additional environmental standards.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF