More Goldman execs head for the exit

Sumit Rajpal, who was co-head of Goldman Sachs Group's (GS -1.2% ) global private-equity arm and had been planning to start fundraising for a new buyout fund later this month, resigned today, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Rajpal's departure represents a blow for that fund, a planned $8B successor to a 2017 fund. The other co-head of the unit, Andrew Wolff, has also had discussions about leaving, the WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, three top tech leaders in its biggest division informed the firm in the past week that they're leaving, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mike Blum told the company of his plan to step down as chief technology officer for electronic trading. He follows Adam Korn, who plans to retire, and Ezra Nahum, who's chief of engineering and operations, out the door.