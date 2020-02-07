Semafo to restart mining at its Boungou in Q4; provides 2020 outlook

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) restarts production from its Boungou mine, which was closed last year after a roadside militant attack on its workers.

While mining will only resume in Q4, Semafo has started processing its stockpile of 1.1M tonnes, representing about ten months of mill feed.

During an initial three-month period, the plant is expected to produce between 42,000 ounces - 46,000 ounces, at AISC of $530/oz to $560/oz.

At its Mana mine, Semafo is forecast production of 185,000 ounces - 205,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,050/oz to $1 120/oz

Consolidated production forecast is 315,000 - 355,000 ounces at an AISC of $895/oz to $960/oz.