Stocks stay lower amid renewed virus jitters

Stocks are set to snap a four-day rally amid concerns that the coronavirus could damp global economic growth, overshadowing better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in January.
The Nasdaq (-0.2%) and S&P 500 (-0.3%) pare their declines, while the Dow (-0.7%) remains near its session low.
Bonds perk up, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 5 basis points to 1.59%.
Crude oil declines 0.9% to $50.49 per barrel; gold creeps up 0.2% to $1.527.90 per ounce.
The Cboe Volatility Index rises 1.2% to 15.14, but still lower than its YTD intra-day high of 19.99 on Jan. 31.
Materials (-1.4%) and energy (-0.7%) lead S&P 500 sectors lower, while consumer staples (+0.2%), communication services (+0.1%), and real estate (+0.1%) outperform the broader market.
The U.S. follows overseas markets downward slope; the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session down 0.3%, but was still 3.3% higher for the week; the FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% (up 2.5% for the week); the DAX closed down 0.5% (+4.1% for the week).
The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.70.
