Stocks stay lower amid renewed virus jitters

Stocks are set to snap a four-day rally amid concerns that the coronavirus could damp global economic growth, overshadowing better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in January.

The Nasdaq ( -0.2% ) and S&P 500 ( -0.3% ) pare their declines, while the Dow ( -0.7% ) remains near its session low.

Bonds perk up, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 5 basis points to 1.59%.

Crude oil declines 0.9% to $50.49 per barrel; gold creeps up 0.2% to $1.527.90 per ounce.

The Cboe Volatility Index rises 1.2% to 15.14, but still lower than its YTD intra-day high of 19.99 on Jan. 31.

Materials ( -1.4% ) and energy ( -0.7% ) lead S&P 500 sectors lower, while consumer staples ( +0.2% ), communication services ( +0.1% ), and real estate ( +0.1% ) outperform the broader market.

The U.S. follows overseas markets downward slope; the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session down 0.3% , but was still 3.3% higher for the week; the FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% (up 2.5% for the week); the DAX closed down 0.5% (+4.1% for the week).