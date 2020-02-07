Acreage Holdings down 7% on financial transactions

Vertically integrated cannabis player Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF -6.6%) slips on average volume on the heels of its announced balance sheet-boosting financial transactions.
$100M credit facility with an institutional lender ($49M to be drawn at first closing).
$50M private loan to provide the cash collateral for the above drawdown (includes a $21M loan from CEO Kevin Murphy).
$30M private placement of special warrants with an option to place an additional $20M.
The transactions will have no effect on the takeover by Canopy Growth (CGC -6.2%).
