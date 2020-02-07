ANGI +3% as Benchmark sees bull case intact

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is up 3% , retracing some of its post-earnings decline as Benchmark sees a nice entry point and "explosive potential" going forward.

Shares fell 6.3% yesterday following a miss on top and bottom lines after the close Wednesday.

But while that was "a little bit softer than we anticipated," the bull case is intact and ANGI looks "well poised to re-accelerate growth."

The firm has a $12 price target, implying 44% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. But it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.