Bill.com +16% after beats, upside outlook

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares are up 16% after yesterday's Q2 beats with 50% Y/Y revenue growth. The upside Q3 outlook sees revenue of $38-38.7M in revenue (consensus: $34.4M) and a loss per share of $0.10-0.09 (consensus: $0.12 loss).

The FY20 outlook has revenue of $150.3-151.7M (consensus: $140.6M) and loss per share of $0.32-0.30 (consensus: $0.36 loss.)

Q2 subscription and transaction revenue rose 61% Y/Y to $33M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78% versus the 75.8% in last year's quarter.

BILL processed $24.8B in total payment volume, up 41% Y/Y.

