Citi cuts its Qorvo (QRVO -4.2% ) target from $120 to $117 and Skyworks (SWKS -2.9% ) from $127 to $125, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Analyst Atif Malik sees "negative demand impact" and smartphone supply chain disruption from the outbreak.

Skyworks derives more than half of its revenue from Apple, according to Bloomberg data. About 32% of Qorvo's sales come from the tech giant.

Citi maintains a Neutral rating on SWKS and QRVO, which both have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.