SoftBank's new fund falling well short of goal - WSJ

SoftBank (SFTBY -0.4% ) is falling far short of its goal for fund-raising on Vision Fund 2, the WSJ reports, saying it could end up with less than half of its ambitious $108B target.

And it would nearly be going alone, with almost all of that capital coming from SoftBank.

A trickle of negative news over months has chipped away at the plans for the new fund, led by the debacle around WeWork.

A smaller fund could mean cuts to the company's 500-person investment staff, the report notes.

The report also follows news of departures of key investment executives, as well as chatter about disagreements between SoftBank head Masayoshi Son and Vision Fund leader Rajeev Misra.

And Elliott Management has built a multibillion-dollar stake in SoftBank seeking changes.