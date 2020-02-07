Boeing picks up new Buy rating from Benchmark

Boeing (BA -1.6% ) grabs a bit of good news, as The Benchmark Company launches coverage with an increasingly rare Buy rating on the stock and a $375 price target.

Eleven months into the 737 MAX crisis, only ~30% of analysts rate shares at a Buy equivalent, and the average stock price target has dropped to ~$350 from above $450, according to Al Root at Barron's.

Benchmark's John Sullivan believes the FAA's primary pushback on returning the MAX to service air has been timing related rather than fundamental issues with the proposed fixes, and that new CEO Dave Calhoun has made restoring the public's confidence in Boeing and the MAX a top priority.

Shares are lower after a NASA safety panel said the company narrowly missed a "catastrophic failure" during its December flight test of the Starliner space taxi that was cut short.

BA's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.