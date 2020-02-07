TPI Composites warns of wider 2019 loss, guides 2020 revenues in-line

TPI Composites (TPIC +1.6% ) reports a preliminary estimated FY 2019 loss of $0.43-$0.47/share, roughly double the company's previous guidance of $0.18-$0.23.

Full-year net sales also are forecast to come in slightly below guidance, at $1.42B-$1.44B compared to a prior outlook for $1.45B-$1.5B, while adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at $80M-$85M.

For FY 2020, TPI sees revenues of $1.55B-$1.65B, in line with $1.58B analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $100M-$125M.

The company says 2020 guidance does not include the potential impact of the coronavirus, which it expects will hurt results; it currently expects production of wind blades at its Chinese facilities will restart in early March.