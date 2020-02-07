Analysts pile on with downgrades after GasLog Partners plunges

GasLog Partners (GLOP -1.5% ) extends yesterday's heavy losses that followed a 78% cut in its distribution, and at least three sell-side analysts are weighing in with downgrades.

B. Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke downgrades GasLog Partners to Neutral from Buy with a $7 price target, cut from $23, in the wake of the partnership's new capital allocation strategy.

"At lower unit distribution levels and a move toward strengthening the balance sheet, GasLog... needs to be revalued on an EV to EBITDA basis and trade at a discount to its higher yielding MLP peers," analyst Liam Burke writes.

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee cuts GLOP to Neutral from Buy and slashes his price target to $6.50 from $22, and believes other options existed which would have resulted in value creation versus "destruction," such as a merger with GasLog.

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans also downgrades units to Hold from Buy with a $6 price target.

GLOP's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.